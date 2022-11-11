Duke Foundation donation aids Marion County Habitat for Humanity expansion

MULLINS, S.C. − Marion County Habitat for Humanity is expanding their services to the Dillon County area and received a generous donation for the cause.

Duke Energy Government and Community Relations Manager Mindy Taylor presented a $3,500 check to Marion County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Ricky Hardee along with new assistant director for the Dillon operation Tony McCrackin.

“It will be used for community repairs,” Hardee said. “We want to use that money to help with a lot of calls in Dillon County. It will help with something like a handicap ramp or roof on a home, which are the greatest needs we here when called.”

Hardee said they can now build and repair homes in Dillon County.

“Naturally, we’re very appreciative of Duke Energy,” Hardee said. “We can use it for repair work and are very grateful.”

Taylor said she was excited about the grant supporting the home repair program.

“This will help our neighbors in both counties,” Taylor said.

For more information call 843-464-3747.