Eliana Pinckney follows father’s footsteps in public service hosting back-to-school bash

MARION, S.C. – In just a year since Amazing Grace Park opened, honoring the memory of the late Sen. Clementa Pinckney and the eight people killed in a hate-crime by a gunman at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, his daughter Eliana Pinckney is making her own mark in public service. Pinckney along with family and volunteer supporters organized a Back-to-School Book Bag Bash at the park Wednesday.

More than 600 book bags and school supply items were given away to the public along with free community resource assistance. The event also featured live entertainment, free food, gas cards, utility and rental assistance, health and wellness activities and more.

“It’s really exciting,” Eliana Pinckney said. “I was not expecting there to be a lot people waiting today. It’s exciting to know that I’m doing work that my father would’ve done if he were here today. It’s really nice to be able to carry on that legacy and leave an impact that is greater than myself. That really means beyond the world to me.”

Pinckney, a sophomore at Temple University said she was happy to bring an activity to the three-acre park and recreation area adjacent to the Marion County Museum. Her father served 19 years as a state legislator and became a pastor at the age of 18. Now she is serving in her own way.

“It’s definitely a lot,” she said. “But I know where my priorities are and this is a passion of mine just giving back and making sure I’m carrying on my dad’s legacy. When you really love something it’s not as laborious.”

Pinckney said she appreciated the help of those involved to make the bash a success.

“I have my grandfather here and some of my aunts and cousins are here,” she said. “My mom and sister are here. A lot of family and friends are here.”

Pee Dee Community Action Partnership Executive Assistant Anita Stevenson Magwood helped organized the event paying tribute to her cousin.

“I’m overwhelmed with joy,” Magwood said. “It’s an honor to continue the legacy of Sen. Pinckney.”

Magwood called it honor to host at Amazing Grace Park.

“It really is showing Amazing Grace,” she said. “There are so many out here that are in need or could use a hand-up. The resources that we have here are only going to enhance a healthy community in Marion.”

Magwood said it felt good to organize a community service event and support her family members.

“It feels like he is right around the corner and on the grounds with us,” she said. “We are here to talk about not how he died but show how he lived. Eliana is outstanding and as a family we look forward to getting behind her and helping her reach whatever goal. The sky is the limit.”

Pinckney said the main objective was to give back to the community.

“It’s called a Back-to-School Book Bag Bash but we have so much more than book bags,” she said. “We just want make sure everybody in the community is prepared as possible for the upcoming school year.”