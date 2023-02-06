Florence, S.C. – Florence-Darlington Technical College is hosting a Little Smiles free children’s dental care event on Feb. 21 in honor of National Children’s Oral Health month.

The FDTC Dental Hygiene Department will be giving out free dental care for children at its Health Sciences campus located at 320 West Cheves Street in Florence from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Free dental care includes dental assessments, x-rays, cleanings, fluoride treatments, and sealants.

“It is our hope to teach students to serve their community while they are in school, and then after they graduate,” FDTC Dental Hygiene and Assisting Program Director Alicia L. Johnston said. “This event allows us to instill those values of service into our students, while meeting a need for the children within our local community. It is our honor to serve and host this event each year.”

Appointments are required to be seen. Please call (843) 661-8224 to make an appointment.

Johnston added that both first, and second-year dental hygiene and assisting students will be participating in this outreach event.

To learn more about the Dental Hygiene and Expanded-Duty Dental assisting programs visit FDTC.edu