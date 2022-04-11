Floyd named MUSC Health Daisy award winner

MARION, S.C. — MUSC Health Florence Division has announced its fourth-quarter DAISY honoree.

Brooke Floyd, a registered nurse in the Emergency Room at MUSC Health Marion Medical Center, has been named the fourth-quarter DAISY Award recipient of 2021.

The DAISY Award is given to a nurse whose job performance exemplifies the mission, vision, and values of MUSC Health. The recipient must also keep a consistent focus on meeting patient-family goals, collaborate with the healthcare team to meet patients’ needs, use critical thinking to deliver extraordinary patient care, and demonstrate a caring attitude, as well as professionalism in the workplace during all situations, according to a hospital announcement.

Floyd was nominated by one of her patients who wrote, “I went to the ER on a Friday night during the COVID peak. Brooke Floyd was my nurse. She made me feel so comfortable with everything going on. She answered all of my questions and was very kind.

Although the ER was very busy, Brooke made me feel as if I was her only patient. She met all of my needs and alleviated my anxiety. She is an absolute gem! She made sure that I was comfortable while I had to wait in the ER room and explained everything that was going on with my treatment very well to me. Couldn’t have asked for a friendlier and nicer nurse, even at 11 at night.

Brooke is the very definition of professional nursing. Posed and calm. Kind and reassuring. I am very thankful to have been cared for by Brooke.

I feel Brooke deserves recognition for an exceptional job well done because she has the extra spark that, in my opinion, is missing from most health care professionals. She has a calling to be a nurse and that shows in her demeanor, attitude and actions. I know that she genuinely cared for me and wanted to help me. This alleviated my fear and allowed me to focus on my plan of care. I thank her from the bottom of my heart and will never forget her kindness.”

Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues. Recipients of the DAISY Award are chosen quarterly by the DAISY committees at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center and MUSC Health Marion Medical Center.