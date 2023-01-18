 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE BASEBALL

Former Hartsville, Post 1 standout Taylor to play for FMU in '24

011423-fmn-sports-taylor-p1.jpg

Former Hartsville High and Florence Post 1 standout Owen Taylor, right, will play for Francis Marion University beginning in 2024 after recently signing with the Patriots.

 SCOTT CHANCEY, MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University baseball coach Art Inabinet has announced the signing of middle infielder and right-handed pitcher Owen “OT” Taylor to a national letter of intent to attend FMU in the fall and play for the Patriots in 2024.

Taylor, 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, is a sophomore at Florence-Darlington Technical College, where he will play for coach Preston McDonald this spring.

Taylor spent his freshman season at UNC Pembroke, where he appeared in a 25 games, including making 19 starts. He batted .284 with 21 runs scored, five doubles, four home runs, and 15 runs batted in. He posted an on-base percentage of .418 and was 5-for-5 in stolen bases.

Taylor is a product of Hartsville High School, where he played for coach Tony Gainey, and is a former Florence Post 1 standout as well. A four-time All-Region selection, he was named to play in the 2021 North-South All-Star Game, earned a Gold Glove award, and participated in the Palmetto Games. He was also a two-time All-Region honoree in football.

“Owen is a really good two-way player,” Inabinet said. “His skill set is good and he will have a chance to play for us right away. He is very athletic, has some power at the plate, and is a good base runner who knows how to steal bases. He will hit in the middle of the line-up for us and will log some innings on the mound out of the bullpen.”

Francis Marion posted a 29-19 mark in 2022 and will open its 2023 campaign on Feb. 3 at Newberry College. This year’s roster includes 14 seniors.

