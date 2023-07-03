MARION, S.C. – A former player takes the helm as the new Marion Swamp Foxes boys basketball coach. DJ Kelly hit the ground running with his squad traveling to Rock Hill and then hosting their own Summer Showdown with six area teams for scrimmages last week.

“Honestly and truly it’s a blessing to come back home where it all started for me where I made my name,” Kelly said. “Just to have the opportunity and thought of at a young age is such a blessing and super humbling.”

Kelly said the support from administration and the players have been amazing. “We’ve been putting together a good staff and a good program so we’re just trying to roll now and set the foundation for the future.”

Kelly said once he got word that he earned the job on June 14, his team went right to work in the gym that night.

Kelly replaces Andy Bostick. He started at guard for the Swamp Foxes, leading the team to the 2012 Class 2A lower state finals before graduating in 2013. During the 2011-12 season, Kelly averaged 11 points and 6 assists per game in a 21-win season that included a region championship. He also played defensive back for the football team.

Now he’s more than 12 days in building his own team.

“In a sense they’re mature,” Kelly said of his team. “We have a lot of seniors who been in big games, played region and varsity experience. The thing I love the most is these guys compete.”

Kelly said his team’s intensity in practice will be a recipe for success.

In preparation for his coaching career Kelly coached AAU basketball for nine years, starting out with his Carolina Stampede Youth Amateur Athletic Union basketball team then transitioning to Upward Stars.

“I’ve been in many different roles from coaching to running operations for all of our programs and networking,” he said. “The last three seasons I was at North Augusta as an assistant.”

The Coastal Carolina University graduate is currently active duty as a captain in the United States Army.