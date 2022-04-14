Foulks joins walk-in clinic staff

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center recently announced Kwame Foulks FNP-C, will join the Carolina Pines Medical Group Walk-in Clinic as a certified family nurse practitioner.

Foulks is a certified family nurse practitioner with 11 years of registered nursing experience and two years of nurse practitioner experience in various clinical settings.

Foulks earned her associate of science degree in nursing from the University of South Carolina Lancaster before completing her bachelor of science degree in nursing from South University in Savannah, Georgia, where she also obtained her master's of science degree in nursing as a family nurse practitioner in 2020.

“We are excited about the addition of Kwame to our Walk-In Clinic at Carolina Pines Medical Group,” Shauna Cameron said. "We are certain that she will bring a wealth of knowledge and provide high-quality care to our walk-in patients.”

Cameron is vice president of physician services at Carolina Pines Medical Group.

Carolina Pines Medical Group Walk-In Clinic provides diagnosis and treatment for acute and urgent care needs including colds, flu, COVID-19 and upper respiratory infections as well as minor injuries including cuts, lacerations, sprains, strains, and broken bones. The clinic also offers X-rays and lab work. As the clinic’s name suggests, patients can conveniently walk in for care seven days a week with no appointment necessary.

Foulks is seeing patients at the Carolina Pines Medical Group Walk-In Clinic, 701 Medical Park Drive, Hartsville.

The clinic’s hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 1-7 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit CarolinaPinesMedicalGroup.com