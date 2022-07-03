 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Four people shot in Mullins overnight Saturday

MULLINS, S.C. -- Four people were shot in Mullins overnight Saturday with one victim appearing to have sustained life-threatening injuries, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said in an update a call was received by Marion County Central Dispatch of “shots fired” in the area of Jordan Court in Mullins around 2 a.m. and several minutes later another call came into dispatch of a gunshot victim laying in a yard near the 100 block of Curry Road. While emergency crews responded to the gunshot victim on Curry Road, the MUSC Marion Emergency Department informed deputies that three males with gunshot wounds had arrived there for treatment. Victims and witnesses at the hospital were uncooperative with law enforcement, investigators said. Eventually a scene was located near Leroy Bethea Road and Jennings Court. At the scene, more than 70 spent shell casings were located revealing several different caliber weapons involved, Wallace said, adding that homes and vehicles in the area sustained damage but no witnesses came forward or called 911.

Only one victim remains hospitalized. Three others have been treated and released.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-274-6372 or call the non-emergency number for Marion County Central Dispatch at 843-433-8399.

MARION, S.C. – Brittons Neck native Joel Rogers and Mullins city official Tarus Gilchrist won Tuesday's Democratic runoff for Marion County Council District 3 and Marion County Council District 5 seats. The duo will add three new members of council following Dewayne Tennie's victory for Marion County Council District 7 two weeks prior.

MARION, S.C. – The Marion Post 5 Devil Dogs American Legion Junior team jumped out to an 8-2 lead midway through their home game against Latta Tuesday. The squad managed to hold-on for a 12-8 win to improve to 4-2 on the season.

If you would like to have an event placed into the community calendar, please send information on the event to starandenterprise@scnow.com, fax to (843) 423-1710 or drop it by the Marion Star and Mullins Enterprise office before 12 p.m. (submissions must be typed) on Friday's. Calendar events are subject to space available and are not guaranteed to run. Submissions will be edited.

