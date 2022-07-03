Four people shot in Mullins overnight Saturday

Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said in an update a call was received by Marion County Central Dispatch of “shots fired” in the area of Jordan Court in Mullins around 2 a.m. and several minutes later another call came into dispatch of a gunshot victim laying in a yard near the 100 block of Curry Road. While emergency crews responded to the gunshot victim on Curry Road, the MUSC Marion Emergency Department informed deputies that three males with gunshot wounds had arrived there for treatment. Victims and witnesses at the hospital were uncooperative with law enforcement, investigators said. Eventually a scene was located near Leroy Bethea Road and Jennings Court. At the scene, more than 70 spent shell casings were located revealing several different caliber weapons involved, Wallace said, adding that homes and vehicles in the area sustained damage but no witnesses came forward or called 911.