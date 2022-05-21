 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Foxtrot festival returns to Marion

  • 0

MARION, S.C. -- The Marion Foxtrot Festival returned for its 28th year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Downtown Marion welcomed the crowd back Saturday with a full day of activities.

The festival opened Friday night with a children’s show from Magic Marc. A fireworks display at Withlacoochee Park closed out the night.

Saturday’s activities featured the annual parade, food court, vendors and the annual Marion FoxTrot Festival Antique/Classic Car & Truck Show.

Musical performers included the Jebb Mac Band, Carolina Soul Band and Level 10 Band.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Donny Gerald, son of former mayor excited to join Marion City Council

Donny Gerald, son of former mayor excited to join Marion City Council

MARION, S.C. – Longtime businessman Donny Gerald is the newly elected Marion City Councilman for District 1. Gerald faced no opposition in the May 29 special election and now enters in the political arena and public service. He follows the legacy of his father and former Marion Mayor the late Bobby Gerald, who served 24 years.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert