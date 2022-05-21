Foxtrot festival returns to Marion

MARION, S.C. -- The Marion Foxtrot Festival returned for its 28th year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Downtown Marion welcomed the crowd back Saturday with a full day of activities.
The festival opened Friday night with a children’s show from Magic Marc. A fireworks display at Withlacoochee Park closed out the night.
Saturday’s activities featured the annual parade, food court, vendors and the annual Marion FoxTrot Festival Antique/Classic Car & Truck Show.
Musical performers included the Jebb Mac Band, Carolina Soul Band and Level 10 Band.