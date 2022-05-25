Fresh produce coupons available June 14-15

The Darlington County Council on Aging will be issuing free coupons to low income individuals age 60 and older that may be used to purchase fresh produce at local participating farmers’ markets.

Each eligible person will receive $25 worth of coupons that may be used at participating markets from May through Oct. 15.

The coupons will be issued on a first come first served basis until the supply is exhausted.

The coupons will be issued at these locations:

Robert L Grooms Building-Senior Center, 528 Cartersville Hwy, Lamar 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., June 14

Bethesda Baptist Church, 208 Church Street, Society Hill, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 14

June 15th Darlington Middle School – Cafeteria, 150 Pinedale Drive, Darlington – 8:30 am to 12:30 pm

T. B. Thomas Center—Gym – 701 W. Washington Street, Hartsville, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 15

Applications must be submitted in person.

Proof of identity and residence in Darlington County is required in order to receive the free coupons.

Applicants must also meet household income eligibility limits. Information regarding the income of all household members is required to determine eligibility.

If you wish to pick up vouchers for someone else, you must bring a statement from the senior granting you permission to pick their voucher. You must bring their ID and proof of their income. You must also show your own ID.

For more information contact: Darlington County Council on Aging at 843-393-8521.