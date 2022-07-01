 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friends and Alumni Association of Palmetto High School activities highlights 38th annual reunion

MULLINS, S.C. – A full weekend of activities are planned to celebrate Fourth of July holiday in Mullins as the Friends and Alumni Association of Palmetto High School celebrate its 38th annual reunion and Battle of the Classes.

President of the alumni association Milton Troy III said the program is a major fundraising campaign that helps distribute scholarship money to Mullins High School seniors.

The event kicks-off with Saturday with the Palmetto Alumni Parade at 11 a.m. setting up at the Academy of Early Learning on North Main Street. Following the parade is the Annual Picnic and Palmetto Heritage Music Festival at Smith Haven Park.

Sunday will feature the Annual Fellowship Day Program and Battle of the Classes at Palmetto Middle School at 6 p.m.

Monday organizers will hit the Mullins Recreation Park on Gapway St. for the the annual 5K run-walk event at 9 a.m.

Closing out the holiday on Monday night will be Annual Scholarship Dance at Milton Troy Sr. Banquet Hall at 8 p.m.

