Friends and Alumni Association of Palmetto High School celebrates 38th annual reunion

MULLINS, S.C. – The Friends and Alumni Association of Palmetto High School continued its tradition as classmates from the former all-black high school prior to integration in 1970 celebrated the 38th annual Fourth of July reunion weekend and Battle of the Classes during the holiday.

Classes gathered at Smith Haven Park for the annual picnic and Palmetto Heritage Music Festival following a Saturday morning parade. The event highlights a weekend of activities that includes the Battle of the Classes fundraiser and 5K walk and annual scholarship dance at Milton Troy Sr. Banquet Hall.

Others took the moment to celebrate milestones. The Mullins High School Class of 1972 gathered for their 50th reunion with Jerry Jacobs, Anthony Phillips, Thomas Hughes and Retha Davis representing.

“A lot of us haven’t been together in 50 years,” Jacobs said. “We graduated from the old Mullins High School that burned down. We went to Palmetto High School and Palmetto Elementary for 10 years.”

President of the alumni association Milton Troy III said the program is a major fundraising campaign that helps distribute scholarship money to Mullins High School seniors.

