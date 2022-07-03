 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, SCNOW is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Florence Center

Friends and Alumni Association of Palmetto High School celebrates 38th annual reunion

  • 0

MULLINS, S.C. – The Friends and Alumni Association of Palmetto High School continued its tradition as classmates from the former all-black high school prior to integration in 1970 celebrated the 38th annual Fourth of July reunion weekend and Battle of the Classes during the holiday.

Classes gathered at Smith Haven Park for the annual picnic and Palmetto Heritage Music Festival following a Saturday morning parade. The event highlights a weekend of activities that includes the Battle of the Classes fundraiser and 5K walk and annual scholarship dance at Milton Troy Sr. Banquet Hall.

Others took the moment to celebrate milestones. The Mullins High School Class of 1972 gathered for their 50th reunion with Jerry Jacobs, Anthony Phillips, Thomas Hughes and Retha Davis representing.

“A lot of us haven’t been together in 50 years,” Jacobs said. “We graduated from the old Mullins High School that burned down. We went to Palmetto High School and Palmetto Elementary for 10 years.”

People are also reading…

President of the alumni association Milton Troy III said the program is a major fundraising campaign that helps distribute scholarship money to Mullins High School seniors.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rogers, Gilchrist win Democratic primary runoff for Marion County Council seats

Rogers, Gilchrist win Democratic primary runoff for Marion County Council seats

MARION, S.C. – Brittons Neck native Joel Rogers and Mullins city official Tarus Gilchrist won Tuesday’s Democratic runoff for Marion County Council District 3 and Marion County Council District 5 seats. The duo will add three new members of council following Dewayne Tennie’s victory for Marion County Council District 7 two weeks prior.

Marion Post 5 runs away with 12-8 win over Latta

Marion Post 5 runs away with 12-8 win over Latta

MARION, S.C. – The Marion Post 5 Devil Dogs American Legion Junior team jumped out to an 8-2 lead midway through their home game against Latta Tuesday. The squad managed to hold-on for a 12-8 win to improve to 4-2 on the season.

Marion County Community and Church Calendar

If you would like to have an event placed into the community calendar, please send information on the event to starandenterprise@scnow.com, fax to (843) 423-1710 or drop it by the Marion Star and Mullins Enterprise office before 12 p.m. (submissions must be typed) on Friday’s. Calendar events are subject to space available and are not guaranteed to run. Submissions will be edited.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert