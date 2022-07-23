Gamecocks football players organize youth football camp in Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. – One University of South Carolina Gamecocks football duo is doing their part to give back to their community despite being just six weeks away from kicking-off the 2022 season at home against Georgia State. Gamecocks senior wide receiver Xavier Legette and redshirt junior cornerback Cam Smith worked with more than 50 children at Mullins High School during their first Takeoff Tour football camp.

“I feel like its very big and I feel like it’s going to be very big in the future,” Legette said. The Mullins native said giving back is something he loves to do.

“I really do it for the little kids around me,” he said. “I know the community is real small and they don’t really get to see too much of everything so I’m just trying to be the bright light in the community.”

Legette is one of the most decorated players from the Auctioneers program setting team highs in receiving yards before transitioning to quarterback and rushing for 1,826 yards and 19 touchdowns along with 1,008 passing and nine touchdowns in 2018, earning recognition on the USA TODAY High School Sports American Family Insurance ALL-USA South Carolina Football Team. He’s started 13 career games for the Gamecocks.

Smith, a Marion native has grown from a four-star prospect and All-American Bowl selection for the Westwood Redhawks to a projected top 15 NFL draft prospect. He was named second team All-SEC by the Associated Press last season and recently named Preseason All-SEC second team.

“It feels good to be back supporting the kids and making the kids see there is hope to get out because not too many people came out of here and came back,” Smith said. “Just doing this really makes my day.”

Smith’s parents Ken Smith and Alicia C. Smith were also happy to return home and share the experience with their son.

“It feels amazing,” Alicia C. Smith said. “It feels like we poured a lot into him and that he is pouring back into the community now and we appreciate that.”

Ken Smith is a former wide receiver for the Auctioneers and welcomed the opportunity to give children in the area a football camp experience.

“It brings back memories,” Ken Smith said. “It feels really good to see him here. I wish he could’ve played here but it wasn’t in the cards. We’re proud of him.”

The Smith family said their son has made the transition and found his footing growing from a high school football player to a Division I college football starter.

Fellow teammates like offensive lineman Jakai Moore, running back Rashad Amos and linebacker Darryle Ware helped volunteer their time and knowledge of the game on the field.

“I always know these boys are going to bat for me regardless of anything on or off the field,” Smith said. “I already knew we were going to get some support with this.”

Legette said it was great having his teammates in his hometown.

“It’s even better they showed the little kids that not only they get to see our faces but everyone else I play with.” Legette said.

Mullins Auctioneers football coach John Williams said he was happy to host the camp and see one of his former players continue to impact the program.

“I think it’s fantastic for them to come and do it for this community,” Williams said. “I want my players to come away with some knowledge of some football skills they haven’t come across yet and also learn what they need to do to go to the next level.”

TUFF founder Adam Shibley and Chief Executive Officer Jess Speights also helped to support the camp by organizing drills, donating shirts, creating photo opportunities, awarding prizes and feeding the group.

Speights, a former University of Michigan Wolverine defensive lineman, said the nonprofit organization is on a mission to provide uniforms, equipment and mentorship to underserved youth athletes.

“We’re trying to develop the mentorship aspect of the nonprofit now and that is where Cam Smith and Xavier Legette step-in adamant about giving back to their community,” Speights said. “We’re really excited to do this today and having Levon Kirkland come out despite the old Clemson vs. South Carolina rivalry. This is our fourth camp and we have done donations with about 50 teams.”

Smith and Legette said they both look forward to the upcoming season.

“I feel very healthy right now,” Legette said. “Right now I feel like this is going to be a good one for me. This is my last one and I have an opportunity to comeback for another season but I’m going to make this one the best one.”