Gamecocks football players Xavier Legette, Cam Smith organizing football camp in Marion County

MULLINS, S.C. — South Carolina Gamecocks football veterans are returning to their hometowns in Marion County to volunteer their time to offer a youth football camp before the upcoming season.

Mullins native and rising senior wide receiver Xavier Legette will be joined by redshirt junior cornerback and Marion native Cam Smith for their Takeoff Tour to be held at Mullins High School on July 23 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Both players got their starts with the local recreation departments and now plan to bring their experience back home to teach others.

Legette said young athletes will get the opportunity to learn. The former star for the Auctioneers will feature as an athletic wide receiver that has already started 13 career games for the Gamecocks. He highlighted the season with a nine-yard game-winning touchdown with 37 seconds remaining in a 21-20 win over Vanderbilt.

“First, I want to start off with saying I’m grateful for the opportunity to host an event for the youth especially with it being so close to home,” Legette said. “Giving back to the community has always been a goal of mine. I want to allow the upcoming football players to showcase their talents in ways that challenge them to become better each and every time they step on the field. With this being the first camp we’re hosting, I plan to make it an annual event and possibly even bring more of the team along for the journey. I’m excited to see the turn out and even more excited to see the talent out on the field.”

Smith comes into the season already projected to be a top 15 prospect for the NFL draft. He was named second team All-SEC by the Associated Press last season and the fourth-year defensive back is earning preseason honors.

Smith started seven games last season and only allowed 15 catches on 32 targets while registering 41 tackles and three interceptions.

Admission for the camp is a donation of at least $1 and features photo opportunities, a t-shirt, and a chance to win awards and prizes.

To register visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/takeoff-tour-south-carolina-tickets-335553909777?aff=ebdsoporgprofile&fbclid=IwAR1JHiq0r7knKRHcyCnKEc1FcLOpdAcQjgRdw1snZu7g3sftwRQKCcMnfD0.

