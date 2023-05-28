Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MARION, S.C. – Frederick L. Gause is expanding his role in the community. He was sworn-in as Marion City Councilman for District 4 the day after celebrating the relocation of his barber shop business and martial arts studio. Gause has spent the past 20 years running his shop and teaching karate to the youth.

“I’m just excited to join this team of council members and look forward to working with all of you,” Gause said during his first meeting.

Gause ran unopposed but still held public meetings and got out to personally greet voters during his campaign.

“For the past 20 years I’ve been Fred the barber or martial artist but I wanted people and citizens in District 4 to see me as Fred the councilman,” he said. “I wanted to establish myself as someone serious about the job and committed to them.”

The Marion Chamber of Commerce held a relocation ribbon cutting for Fred’s Barber Shop and Champion Martial Arts located at 235 North Main Street.

“It’s going to be the same just a bigger location,” he said. “The facility is going to allow my martial arts program space to grow. I’m truly humbled by the amount of support I got from family and friends.”

Gause said he got his start through organizing a mentoring program into offering more classes and private lessons.

“I started doing martial arts as a kid and my uncle the late Rev. Tony Sanders saw that I had an interest and got me enrolled in my first martial arts program under the instruction of Freddie McNeil.”

Gause continued his training when he moved from North Carolina to Marion, eventually graduating from Marion High School and soon becoming a barber.

Fred Gause along with his wife Ronile Hayes-Gause and three children are now moving on to a new chapter in their lives that involves public service.

For more information call 843-453-2616.