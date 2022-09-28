 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gospel in the Park season finale set Oct. 2

HARTSVILLE — Gospel in the Park Series 2022 season finale is set from 4-7 p.m. Oct 2 in Pride Park 630 S. 6th Street in Hartsville.Devotional service will be rendered by Pastor Domique McPhail and the Hope Center Ministries. Featuring an All Star lineup The Whirlwind of Gospel Music Helen Miller Best, performing all her popular Hits song, Minister Lee Burgess and Resurrection, Sumter, Sons of Faith Manning, Sonoco Men Club, and Jerusalem Baptist Church Men Ensemble, both of Hartsville.This a free outdoor community concert with food trucks, resource vendors and fellowship.Everyone is welcome, bring your lawn chairs and an open heart. Masks recommended.In case of rain, please join us at TB Thomas Gym, 701 W. Washington St.

