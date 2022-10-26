Governor's School honors Lucas with Townes Award

Lucas is a Hartsville native and is the senior vice president for government affairs at Prisma Health in Greenville.“It is an honor to have Rep. Lucas as a friend of GSSM and our 2023 Townes Award recipient,” Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics President Danny Dorsel said. “Our mission to seek out the most motivated and talented students across the state and transform their lives could not be accomplished without his support throughout the years. He is also an amazing example to our students of a true servant leader. He has always been one who thinks about his community, no matter how small or large it is, before himself.”Lucas served the state of South Carolina on the state and local levels. He also is an attorney. Lucas has served as the county administrator for Fairfield County, financial director for Bennettsville, a county attorney for Darlington County and a municipal judge in Hartsville.“I am truly honored to be named the 2023 Townes Award recipient,” Lucas said. “GSSM serves as a wonderful cornerstone in education here in South Carolina. The school does an incredible job supporting its students and their families. I cannot thank GSSM enough for all that it has done and is continuing to do for the communities and people of the Palmetto State. I am looking forward to celebrating the Governor’s School at the Townes Award celebration in March.”Lucas earned bachelor’s of arts, master’s of public administration and juris doctor degrees from the University of South Carolina.