Greater Mullins Chamber Foundation presented $75,000 check

MULLINS, S.C. – Rep. Lucas Atkinson and Sen. Kent Williams presented a $75,000 check to the Greater Mullins Chamber Foundation outside the Mullins Chamber of Commerce office Wednesday.

Officials said the foundation’s mission is to enhance, develop and promote the city of Mullins.

“The city is thrilled that money is coming in and coming to our people,” Interim City Administrator Holly Jackson said. “It’s coming to businesses and everyone is going to benefit from it.”

Rep. Atkinson said he met with the foundation along with Sen. Williams about their needs to jumpstart activity in Mullins.

“The first thing was I got to get them some money,” he said. “I wanted to help you all out then COVID-19 hit and we weren’t allowed to do any type of special projects that year so we had to wait. I’m thankful we were able to get the funding and I know you all are going to do great things.”

Atkinson said he was also happy to help with the foundation’s future beautification efforts.

Sen. Williams said he appreciated Atkinson’s leadership on securing more funding.

“We like what we’re seeing here in downtown Mullins,” Williams said. “This is the life-blood of Mullins right here and we’re glad to be a part of it and help support.”

Atkinson said the check presentation is to help for years to come.

Williams said attracting people downtown also supports local businesses.

“When we can do anything to help our businesses they employ people and that is a win-win situation,” he said.

