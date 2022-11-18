GSSM hosts more than 130 at Research Colloquium

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – More than 130 students recently presented at the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics 34th Annual Research Colloquium.

GSSM’s annual Research Colloquium is an opportunity for GSSM students to share their research experiences from their summer research journey. Since 1990, the required research and inquiry experience has given GSSM students the opportunity to explore, discover and grow as an individual and as a student.

Throughout this year’s Research Colloquium, there were a total of 113 presentations among the 137 students. The students completed their research with the help of 99 different mentors across 40 research locations.

“The GSSM mentored research experience provides students with a unique opportunity to engage directly in the rigorous process of discovery working on meaningful projects in a real-world environment with the guidance of experts in their fields. Research colloquium is both a celebration of the student journey, but also a reflection of the duty of innovators to share what they have learned with others,” said Dr. Josh Witten, Director of Research & Inquiry.

Each year, the summer research projects vary in what students study. Many of this year’s research projects were conducted in South Carolina with top universities and companies that operate in healthcare, manufacturing, government, automotive and other fields. Some research projects were conducted throughout the United States and abroad as well. During the unique educational opportunities, GSSM students helped researchers conduct tests and collect data.

“The GSSM research and inquiry program is second to none in the country,” said GSSM President Danny Dorsel. “The transforming experience our students receive through their research sets them apart. We owe a great deal of gratitude to our many research partners, mentors and donors that allow for this unique opportunity for over 170 students each summer.”

GSSM’s Research Colloquium not only gives students the opportunity to share, celebrate and learn, but it also celebrates the presentation of the Randall M. LaCross Distinguished Research Leadership Award. This year’s recipient of the Distinguished Research Leadership Award was Julie Morris, the founding director of the University of South Carolina’s Office of Undergraduate Research and the current Research Program Coordinator of the Office of Research and Grant Development at the university.

“SPRI’s impact is in encouraging curiosity by actively engaging students in asking questions and finding answers,” Morris said. “This is what research is all about. The best part is how transformative the experience can be, as students discover and confirm their passions and goals, move toward their career paths, and hone skills for future success. Fostering student research has been my mission for the past 18 years, and I have been honored to support our GSSM students and the SPRI program on behalf of the University of South Carolina.”

For more information on GSSM, visit scgssm.org or call 843-383-9000.