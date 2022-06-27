Guardian ad Litem Program to host free training for volunteers

MARION, S.C. -- The Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem (GAL) Program is offering free online training beginning July 18 to those who are interested in becoming a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for abused and neglected children in Marion County.

Marion County residents who have a concern for victims of child abuse and neglect are encouraged to get involved now. Those over the age of 21 and can contribute four to five hours a month for a child. Those interested in participating in this training are encouraged to submit a completed application by July 1. Visit http://gal.sc.gov for more information and to download an application.

The Guardian ad Litem program was founded in 1984 and holds free training courses throughout the state at various times during the year to teach community volunteers how to advocate as Guardians ad Litem for abused and neglected children who are involved in family court legal proceedings through the Department of Social Services.

The GAL Program is a division of the South Carolina Department of Children’s Advocacy (DCA). DCA is an independent state agency led by Director and State Child Advocate Amanda Whittle.

For more information contact Cassandra Hilton at the Florence County Office at 803-530-9190 or 843-669-7940 to learn more about this volunteer and training opportunity.