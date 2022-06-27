 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Guardian ad Litem Program to host free training for volunteers

  • 0

MARION, S.C. -- The Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem (GAL) Program is offering free online training beginning July 18 to those who are interested in becoming a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for abused and neglected children in Marion County.

Marion County residents who have a concern for victims of child abuse and neglect are encouraged to get involved now. Those over the age of 21 and can contribute four to five hours a month for a child. Those interested in participating in this training are encouraged to submit a completed application by July 1. Visit http://gal.sc.gov for more information and to download an application.

The Guardian ad Litem program was founded in 1984 and holds free training courses throughout the state at various times during the year to teach community volunteers how to advocate as Guardians ad Litem for abused and neglected children who are involved in family court legal proceedings through the Department of Social Services.

The GAL Program is a division of the South Carolina Department of Children’s Advocacy (DCA). DCA is an independent state agency led by Director and State Child Advocate Amanda Whittle.

People are also reading…

For more information contact Cassandra Hilton at the Florence County Office at 803-530-9190 or 843-669-7940 to learn more about this volunteer and training opportunity.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marion County Community and Church Calendar

If you would like to have an event placed into the community calendar, please send information on the event to starandenterprise@scnow.com, fax to (843) 423-1710 or drop it by the Marion Star and Mullins Enterprise office before 12 p.m. (submissions must be typed) on Friday’s. Calendar events are subject to space available and are not guaranteed to run. Submissions will be edited.

Marion Post 5 runs away with 12-8 win over Latta

Marion Post 5 runs away with 12-8 win over Latta

MARION, S.C. – The Marion Post 5 Devil Dogs American Legion Junior team jumped out to an 8-2 lead midway through their home game against Latta Tuesday. The squad managed to hold-on for a 12-8 win to improve to 4-2 on the season.

The Paper Doll opens in Hartsville

The Paper Doll opens in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE – The Paper Doll clothing shop for little girls has opened on North Fifth Street in Hartsville. A ribbon cutting was held on Friday…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert