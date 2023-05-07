HILTON HEAD, S.C. -- Hartsville Red Foxes baseball defeated the Hilton Head Seahawks 9-2 Friday. The Foxes stay alive in the elimination bracket.

The Foxes looked like they would get things going early. Grayson Weekely walked and another walk put runners on first and second with one out. McKendrie Douglas singled to right field and Weekley tried to score from second but was thrown out at the plate.

In the second Hartsville loaded the bases but couldn't get a runner in. They got on the board in the third inning as Jaden Atkinson singled to drive in a run. The Foxes got another run on a bases loaded walk to go ahead 2-0. Hilton Head answered with one run in the bottom of the third.

The Red Foxes scored one run in the fourth on a sac fly by Douglas and then another two runs in the fifth after loading the bases. A passed ball and an RBI single by Dawson McKimmey scored runs.

Hartsville had runners on in the sixth but were unable to score. The seventh inning brought on 4 more runs by the Foxes with help by a 3-run homerun to center field by Web Barnes. The Foxes were up comfortably at 9-1.

John Alexander got the win pitching six innings scattering four hits while giving up 1 unearned run and striking out six. Brandon Anderson pitched the seventh inning giving up three hits, one run and striking out one.

Batting for the Red Foxes, Dawson McKimmey lead the way going 3-for-5 with two runs scored and one RBI. Jaden Atkinson was also 3-for-5 with an RBI. McKendrie Douglas and Brandon Anderson also had two hits on the night.

Hartsville hosts Greer Monday.