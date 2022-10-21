Hartsville can't stop West Florence back Lloyd

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Darren Lloyd was a runaway freight train.

There was no stopping him. There was no containing him.

When all was said and done, the West Florence senior had rushed for 398 yards and six touchdowns during the third-ranked Knights' 57-39 win Friday against Hartsville.

Lloyd did all that on 30 carries.

"This was a big win for us," Lloyd said. "We played them in the regular seaosn last year and lost. We had to get them back and play hard."

No one played harder than Lloyd, whose first carry went for a 41-yard touchdown.

"It felt good," Lloyd said. "It felt good on momentum for the game, and I knew I was going to do well from the git-go. We knew one play was going to work, and it showed."

Lloyd had 278 yards and four TDs at halftime, and his show was far from over.

"He's a good kid; he has been doing this all year long," West coach Jody Jenerette said. "We knew we needed him to step up, and he did. He's a speical kid and I love him to death. He's the heart and soul of this team."

During a night in which West scored on its first eight drives, Lloyd's other touchdowns were on runs of 64, 15, 62, 14 and 19 yards.

"I also thought we blocked for him pretty good," Jenerette said. "We just had a really good night, but we're going to probably play them again (in the playoffs). That's the way this region (6-4A) is. We've got to make a few more stops. But, you take the win and roll on."

Knights quarterback Deuce Hudson also had a hand in Friday's dominance. He rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns, and passed for 85 more yards. The Knights' second touchdown was Hudson scoring on a 57-yard jaunt.

"Deuce had a really good week of practice," Jenerette said. "He's locked in. When it comes to winning, he and Darren and Bryson Graves will find a way to get you that win for the most part."

All the while, Hartsville tried to find ways to stop Lloyd -- but to no avail.

"He's a relentless runner, obviously," Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese said. "But they blocked well; their offensive line was a big difference. We couldn't get off their blocks and couldn't get to where we needed to be to make the tackles. And a lot of times, he broke the tackles. We've got to do a better job to stay in the game and we'll try and get it fixed by next week."

Hartsville, meanwhile, had its share of running success. Carmello McDaniel rushed for 172 yards and a touchdown. J'Shawn Anderson, meanwhile, rushed for 194 and four.

The Knights, at 9-0, are off to their best start in program history and completed an undefeated regular season at Knight Stadium. Up next for West is next Friday's showdown at top-ranked South Florence for the region championship.

That all-time series is tied at 27 wins apiece.

"That's all you can ask for from a fan's standpoint," Jenerette said. "As a coach, you ain't going to sleep much. It's good for the kids and it's good for (F1S superintendent Richard O'Malley). He knew what was going to happen when he built everything here. We'll see where we're at next week."

H;6;20;6;7--39

WF;14;20;15;8--57

FIRST QUARTER

WF -- Darren Lloyd 41 run (Sam Spence kick), 9:51

WF -- Deuce Hudson 57 run (Spence kick), 2:21

H -- Carmello McDaniel 13 run (kick failed), :33.6

SECOND QUARTER

WF -- Lloyd 64 run (Spence kick), 11:49

H -- J'Shawn Anderson 3 run (Jahleel Lewis kick), 6:38

WF -- Lloyd 15 run (Spence kick), 3:52

H -- Anderson 1 run (Lewis kick), 3:02

WF -- Lloyd 62 run (kick failed), 2:02

H -- Jackson Moore 24 pass from McKendrie Douglas (run failed), :34.7

THIRD QUARTER

WF -- Lloyd 14 run (Spence kick), 10:07

H -- Anderson 4 run (run failed), 8:39

WF -- Lloyd 19 run (Bryson Graves pass from Hudson), 3:21

FOURTH QUARTER

WF -- Hudson 4 run (Ethan Alvarado pass from Hudson), 7:15

H -- Anderson 1 run (Lewis kick), 4:13

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- H: Douglas 8-13, McDaniel 19-172, Anderson 21-194. WF: Lloyd 30-398, Hudson 7-101, Ethan Alvarado 1-3, Justin Canty 1-6.

PASSING -- H: Douglas 9-16-0-145. WF: Hudson 3-4-0-85.

RECEIVNG -- H: Anderson 3-64, Daniel Norwood 3-17, Tristian Spann 2-30, Moore 1-24. WF: Alvarado 1-35, Jamari Bennett 1-13, Mason Benton 1-37.