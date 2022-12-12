Hartsville celebrates Christmas with annual parade

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Late Saturday, downtown Hartsville turned into a Christmas celebration with the annual Hartsville Christmas Parade.

The parade started at 3 p.m. in downtown Hartsville, and continued for the next hour. Beginning at the traffic light where the Walgreens and Village Pizza are, it then made a left turn at First National Bank, and took its final turn at the City Park.

The parade featured marching bands, cheerleading teams, animals that were walked by their owners, police officer, other first responders and, of course, Santa Claus.

“We just moved here and we absolutely love the town and the parade, everything is really great. The kids are loving the candy that the participants are throwing and the music, the band, the dancers, it’s all just really great. Everything has been wonderful, and I have never seen anything like this parade,” said Jessica Atherton, who moved to Hartsville from New Hampshire not too long ago.

With multiple bands, dancers, cheerleading teams and music, the entertainment was endless with this parade. Beginning with a police patrol car, local companies and businesses followed, along with floats, marching bands, dancers, and cheerleaders.