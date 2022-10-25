Hartsville High School Key Club reactivated

The Kiwanis Club of Hartsville celebrated the reactivation of the Key Club at Hartsville High School on Oct. 20.

Kiwanis Club President John Benjamin presented a check for the reactivation fee to study representatives of the Key Club and its faculty advisers.

Benjamin and Kiwanis Club liaison Johnny Andrews presented the check to Jacob Burges, HHS Key Club president; Jude Yates and Jacob Pulling (student liaisons with the Kiwanis Club of Hartsville); and Hartsville High School faculty advisers Christie Burgess and Derrick Nelson.

The Hartsville High School Key Club has been reactivated with 38 members. It had become inactive because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Key Club is an international, student-led organization that provides its members with opportunities to provide service, build character, and develop leadership.

Key Club members are learning how to lead and stand for what’s right through service and volunteerism. In partnership with their local Kiwanis club, high school students are making a positive impact as they serve others in their schools and communities.

The core values of the Key Club are: a) Leadership grounded in humility and service to others. A true leader listens, recognizes, and empowers; b) character built by everyday acts of kindness, integrity and teamwork to grow stronger relationships and communities; c) caring and compassion for others is a cornerstone of the Key Club experience, inspiring action and service to one’s community; and, d) inclusiveness as people of all backgrounds and ethnicities are welcome to join in serving and making a positive difference in our world.