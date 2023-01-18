 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hartsville National Guard Armory holds Christmas party

Reenlistee pic 1 from Dave C.jpg

Soldiers who re-enlisted during 2022 were recognized at the Hartsville National Guard Armory Christmas Party. Post Commander John Benjamin, front row left, presented American Legion "Thank You For Your Service Coins" to the soldiers, front row, SPC Cody Daney, SGT Devon Gibbs, SPC Jadasia Dallas, and SGT Ashley Thomas, middle row from left, SSG Raven Kennedy, SPC Antoine White, SGT Seneca Rushing, and SGT Quintarje Carolina and back row from left, SPC Edward Graham, SPC Deja McConnell, SPC Tyrese Tucker, SGT Tevyianna Seabrooks and SSG Jarrod Brown. Not included are SSG James Kinsey and SGT Alencia Livingston

 COURTESY

On Dec. 3, 2022, the Hartsville National Guard Armory (“Alpha” Company, 351st Aviation Support Battalion, South Carolina Army National Guard) held a Christmas party for the soldiers and their families.

The fun day consisted of a Christmas meal prepared, in part, by the non-commissioned officers (NCO) assigned to the unit and served by the NCO’s and “Alpha” company officers.

The meal included a variety of desserts donated by the Hartville American Legion Post 53 Auxiliary Unit. The soldiers also enjoyed raffles for many door prizes, numerous indoor and outdoor games and activities, and recognition of the soldiers who re-enlisted during the year.

“Alpha” Company Commander, First Lieutenant Jamie Williams, gave the Hartsville American Legion Post 53 the opportunity to honor the re-enlisting soldiers by presenting them with American Legion “Thank You for Your Service” coins.

The soldiers who re-enlisted are: Staff Sergeants Jarrod Brown, Raven Kennedy, and James Kinsey; Sergeants Quintarje Carolina, Devon Gibbs, Alencia Livingston, Seneca Rushing, Tevyianna Seabrooks, and Ashley Thomas; and Specialists Jadasia Dallas, Cody Daney, Edward Graham, Deja McConnell, Tyrese Tucker, and Antoine White. The coins were presented by Post 53 Commander John Benjamin and Finance Officer David Carlton.

The Post 53 Auxiliary Unit members who donated desserts were Janice Carlton, Linda Eayres, Janel Jackson, Adrienne LaDue and Marcia Stegner.

