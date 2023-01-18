Hartsville resident joins FDTC governing board

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence-Darlington Technical College welcomes Dr. Meredith Taylor as the newest member of the colleges Area Commission which serves as the college’s governing board.

“This is an exciting time in higher education, especially at the technical college level,” Taylor said. “There are so many more opportunities for students and families that will change the trajectory and significantly impact our communities economically and culturally.”

Taylor will be replacing Dr. Bill Boyd, who served faithfully as an FDTC Area Commissioner for 22 years.

“On behalf of the Area Commissioners, we are very excited to have Dr. Taylor join the Florence Darlington Technical College team as we strive to help the residents of the Pee Dee Region by providing an excellent opportunity to receive a quality education at a very reasonable price,” FDTC Area Commission Chairman Paul Seward said. “We are thankful that Dr. Taylor has agreed to take some time out of her very busy schedule to work with our team and we are also very thankful for the many years of service that Dr. Bill Boyd gave to our college as an Area Commissioner whom Dr. Taylor will be replacing with this new appointment.”

Taylor joins the Area Commission with 24 years as an educator in Charlotte-Mecklenburg and Darlington County School Districts. She has served in a number of roles including as a school counselor, assistant principal, elementary and middle level principal, director of teacher auality, and the director of elementary education in Darlington County. She serves as founder and CEO of Taylor Made Educational Consultants, LLC and also as a Professional Development Specialist with Curriculum Associates, Inc.

“It was a privilege learning and growing under Dr. Boyd’s leadership during my tenure working in Darlington County,” she said. “It is now truly an honor to follow him on to FDTC.”

Taylor said she truly believes that she is on a path to affect change in the lives of those whom she has been called to serve and that she has been gifted to accomplish that in a variety of ways.

“Community partnerships with local businesses and organizations to assist with providing skilled employees ready for the workforce are an invaluable asset to continue attracting corporations to our area,” she said. “FDTC President Dr. Jermaine Ford has a solid vision and has shared his plan and ideas to take FDTC to the next level and I am excited about being a part of the process!”

Taylor is a graduate of Hartsville High School and received her bachelor’s of arts degree in elementary education from Johnson C. Smith University. She also has a master’s degree in school counseling, educational specialist and doctoral degrees in educational administration and school leadership from South Carolina State University.

Taylor is married to Pastor Ray Taylor Jr. and they have two sons and a daughter and they currently reside in Hartsville.