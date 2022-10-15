Hartsville shuts out North Myrtle Beach, 49-0

HARTSVILLE -- Hartsville's defense showed up in force tonight as they came up with key turnovers and shut out North Myrtle Beach to give the Foxes a 49-0 Homecoming victory.

J'Shawn Anderson accounted for the first three Red Fox touchdowns (one receiving and two rushing). Carmello McDaniel would add one of his own as Hartsville led North Myrtle Beach at the half 28-0.

The Foxes received the ball first to start second half.

On the first drive, Hartsville's McKendrie Douglas scored on a 12-yard TD run.

On the Red Foxes next possession, Douglas connected with Tristan Spann on a 59-yard TD pass.

North Myrtle Beach threatened late in the third. A long pass completion put the Chiefs at Hartsville's 1-yard line.

The Red Fox defense would move the Chiefs backwards a couple yards and then Justin Canty picked off a pass in the end zone and returned it to the Foxes 40, line.

In the fourth quarter, Aiyon Royal scored on a 1-yard run to close out the scoring.

This was the last home game for the Foxes this season as they will hit the road the next two weeks. Hartsville will play at West Florence on Friday.