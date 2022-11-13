Hartsville's season ends with loss to unbeaten A.C. Flora

COLUMBIA, S.C. − Markel Townsend rushed for nearly 300 yards and four touchdowns Saturday as unbeaten A.C. Flora ended Hartsville's season with a 53-34 victory in the second round of the 4A state playoffs.

The Falcons (12-0) will host West Florence (11-1) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the next round. The Red Foxes finish the season at 7-5.

Carmello McDaniel had a pair of touchdown runs for Hartsville while J'Shawn Anderson ran for a score and had a TD reception.

Jackson Moore also caught a TD pass for the Red Foxes.