Hassler, Thompsen win Darlington County School Board seats

Four school board seats were on the ballot for Darlington County School District 1.
Leigh Ann Kelley and Thelma P. Dawson didn’t have any opponents for their District 1 and District 3 seats.
Amanda Thompsen won School Board District 5 with 884 (57.25%). Her opponent incumbent Richard Brewer garnered 633 (41%) of the votes.
In the School Board District 7 race, incumbent Wanda Hassler won with 1,330 (55.05%). Jimmie E. Epling was second with 662 (26.4%) and Jacqueline H. DuBose was third with 406 (16.8%)