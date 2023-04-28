Brittons Neck, S.C. – South Carolina Highway Patrol Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating a two-car head-on collision that killed four people in Marion County Friday afternoon.

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson said crash occurred on US 378 near the Brittons Neck community.

Three people were killed in one vehicle and one person was killed in the other while a passenger was airlifted to a local hospital, Richardson said.

The victims haven't been identified. The car's license plates show Florida and Ohio, he said.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials said both lanes of traffic on US 378 near Crepe Myrtle Place in Gresham were shut down due to the accident.