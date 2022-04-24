 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hemingway continues more than a decade of community service recognizing Denim Day

MARION, S.C. – Rev. Marvin Hemingway continued more than a decade of community service spreading awareness and promoting prevention against sexual assault and abuse Wednesday by organizing the annual Denim Day Marion County outside Marion City Hall.

The event featured support from city officials, local law enforcement and Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault.

“I’m just so happy so many came out and we had the chance to spread the word about Denim Day to the community,” Hemingway said. “We gave out $450 and $250 in gift cards along with other door prizes. It’s a blessing to give to people because you don’t know who is in need and it lets us say thank you for coming out.”

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Victim’s Advocate Tammy Erwin said she’s witnessed several victims battle everyday with trauma.

“We have the best community,” Erwin said. “We are so blessed to live where we live.”

SLED Special Agent and author Tempest Hough serve as the keynote speaker. The Winthrop University graduate has been with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division since 2016, transitioning to special agent of community relations.

“It’s great just to be here on this afternoon,” Hough said. “Anytime Rev. Hemingway reaches out to me, I make it a point to be there when I can.”

Hough said Demin Day recognizes the fight, strength and courage of victims across the world.

“As one speaking from being a survivor, as victims our lives change in many different ways,” Hough said. “We seek to be understood and we even seek to be loved. But even in the mist of what we have encountered, today we can say that we stand strong and come together as one.”

Hemingway said Denim Day is an observance dedicated to raising awareness about sexual assault and sexual violence. Supporters wore jeans at the program as a form of activism.

“No matter what they have on, we should respect everyone,” Hemingway said.

The event also features free food and door prizes and several vendors.

Marion Mayor Ashley Brady said he thanked Rev. Hemingway for organizing for several years carrying on the tradition.

“Sexual assault and violence on women is something we will not stand for,” Brady said. “Anything the City of Marion can do to help, we will do that as well. There is help for our victims.”

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

