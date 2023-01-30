 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jimmy B’s Restaurant named Marion Chamber Small Business of the Year

MARION, S.C. – Jimmy B’s Restaurant owner Jimmy Burroughs and his family were recognized for more than 25 years of service and named the Small Business of the Year by the Greater Marion Chamber of Commerce during its annual meeting.

Burroughs and his son-in-law Chris Kirkley were presented their awards for making their breakfast, lunch and dinner spot one of the most popular places to eat in town. The full service restaurant offers a variety of items including steaks, seafood, pork chops, wings hamburgers and salads. The business has grown to include an expanded venue to host activities.

“I’d like to thank all of the folks in Marion County that have helped us over the years,” Burroughs said.

Retired Department of Social Service supervisor Mike Jackson was presented the Community Service Award for his volunteer work.

“I’m very honored but very surprised,” he said.

Chamber President Audrey Wiggins handed over the gavel to Byron Beck.

Wiggins said she enjoyed working with others in the community.

“I believe in a strong chamber because of the strength of our members and again I’m thankful for the opportunity to serve,” she said.

Beck said the chamber is partnering with the Marion Opera House for a concert series and looking forward to bringing visitors to Marion.

“Last year we had 19 new business ribbon cuttings in Marion,” Beck said. “One other thing that we’ve done is we recently developed a tour guide for 20 historic buildings in the downtown historic district.”

For more information on the Marion Chamber of Commerce call 843-3561.

