MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins High School varsity football coach John Williams said he came to a decision to retire from teaching and coaching shortly after his 11th season.

“It’s a difficult decision because it’s all I’ve done for the last 30 years,” Williams said. “I’m going to miss all the relationships with the coaches and the players but I think it’s time for me to move on.”

The job opening listed on the Marion County School District’s human resources site closed Friday.

Williams is the Auctioneers first black head coach. The 60-year old born and raised in Mullins, played football for the school from 1976 to 1980. He then played linebacker for the Bulldogs at S.C. State University.

“It was a great feeling and something like a dream come true being the first black head coach,” Williams said. “It really meant a lot to me.”

Williams said he has fond memories in his experience. He was also the first coach for Creek Bridge High School before taking over the Auctioneers in 2012.

“The experience was fantastic,” he said. “Working with kids means a lot to me and I enjoyed all the years I put in.”

Williams said even the bad times were good. “You win some and you lose some but all that matters is the kid maturing and learning from me that you don’t ever give up.”

Williams said he remembers a lot of special teams.

“That 1997 team was a special team,” he said of a squad that won 12 straight games on the season before an overtime loss in the third round. “Xavier Legette’s senior year at quarterback was a special team. We’ve had a lot of good years. We did pretty good and I have to thank my coaches Tony Nelson, Donald Brown and Aykelle Cross for supporting me.”

Williams experienced his best regular season in 2018 going 8-2 and reaching the second round of the Class 2A playoffs. He was named the South Carolina Football Coaches Association’s Lower State Coach of the Year has more than 40 wins as the Auctioneers coach despite the team missing several games and practice time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Williams said he wants his players to know working hard and perseverance can lead to success.