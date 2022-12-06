 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Johnakin sweeps Palmetto in basketball action

MARION, S.C. — Rivals Johnakin and Palmetto opened their season Monday night in Marion for middle school basketball action.

Johnakin eighth grade guard Jah’Niyah Hall scored a game-high 26 points to lead the Lady Foxes to a 41-18 win over rival Palmetto.

Teammates Payten Sawyer and Madison McRae pounded the offensive boards to help Johnakin take a commanding 33-18 lead at halftime.

In boys action, Johnakin jumped out to a 12-0 lead in the first quarter. The Bulldogs managed to rally in the second quarter to cut the lead 18-13 halftime.

The Foxes held-off Palmetto 45-32 to earn the win. The two teams will meet again at Palmetto Middle School on Jan. 4 at 5:30 p.m.

