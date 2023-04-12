MARION, S.C. – Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said a joint operation remains ongoing and active following the seizure of drugs in Marion Tuesday.

“The Florence County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and Marion Police Department conducted a joint operation today at a home on Dozier Street in the city limits of Marion leading to the seizure of illegal narcotics,” he said.

Wallace said further details will released at a later date and time.