Kingstree earns road wins at Marion

MARION, S.C. – Marion Swamp Foxes boys basketball team hosted Kingstree to open region action at home Friday night. The Blazers held-off Marion 87-82 for the win.

Marion jump out to an 8-0 run to start the game before Kingstree rebounded with a 9-8 lead of their own before the Swamp Foxes ended the quarter ahead 18-11. The Swamp Foxes held a 41-35 advantage at halftime.

Marion continued to lead 60-58 heading in the final quarter but costly turnovers and missed free throws down the stretch gave the Blazers the win.

In girls action, play was suspended with 53.7 remaining in the game due to an altercation on the court.

Marion was down 36-30 to start the quarter until a jumper from Miracle Samuels. The Lady Blazers increased their lead to 42-32 but the Lady Swamp Foxes responded with a run to cut the lead down to 42-41 with 1:33 left to play.

Takaiyah McGee added a pair of free throws before the game was called. She led the team with a game-high 18 points. Jaeda Davis led Marion with 16 points along with 14 points from Maliyah Williams.