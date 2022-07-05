 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kiwanis Club announces 2022 scholarship winners

MARION, S.C. — The Kiwanis Club of Marion announced the 2022 Scholarship winners last week.

The awards were presented to Stormie Maynard of Marion High School and Jikiya Owens of Mullins High School.

Maynard said she plans to attend Clemson University and major in Biology.

Owens said she plans to attend Claflin University and major in Psychology.

Organizers said Maynard and Owens were both very active in school activities, volunteerism, and community services, while maintaining high academic rankings at their respective schools.

The Kiwanis Club is dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time. The Kiwanis club has recognized and awarded several thousand dollars in scholarship to students attending various colleges and universities.

