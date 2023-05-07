HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Hartsville Lady Red Foxes softball took to the road to face James Island and came home with a 8-2 playoff win.

Hartsville had the game in control thanks to a great game in the circle by Tatum Weaver. She pitched a complete game allowing three hits, giving up two runs with one earned. Two runs were late in the game when the Lady Foxes had the game in hand.

The Lady Foxes scored in the first inning and were off and running. The big blow came in the third inning by a Trinity Davis 2-run homerun. That put the Lady Foxes up 3-0. They would add runs in the fourth and sixth inning to go up 8-0 before the Lady Trojans could get anything on the board.

Offensively, Myah Harvey, Jaysha McCullough, and Avarie Easters each had 2 hits. Easters and Davis had three RBIs each for the Foxes.

The win gives Hartsville another home game. They will be at home Tuesday against May River.