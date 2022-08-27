 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lake View cruises at Mullins 34-14

  • 0

MULLINS, S.C. – Lake View’s Marvin Gordon rushed for 184 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-14 win at Mullins Friday night.

Teammates Shaheed Dawkins and Jayden Ford each added a rushing touchdown.

Dawkins to a punt return 65-yards for the game’s first touchdown midway through the first quarter to take a 6-0 lead.

Gordon added touchdown runs to end the first quarter and early in the second quarter to give Lake View a 20-0 halftime lead.

Mullins quarterback Sy’Ree Livingtson provided the Auctioneers with a pair of second half touchdowns to put the team on the board for the first time on the season.

Mullins (0-2) travels to Green Sea Floyds on Friday while Lake View improves to 1-1 and will host Hemingway at 7:30 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2022 Football Preview: Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles taking on new challenges

2022 Football Preview: Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles taking on new challenges

MULLINS, S.C. – Coach Jonathan King and the Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles held their third scrimmage at home in preparation for the 2022 season opener at Cardinal Newman Friday night. Despite losing what he calls a big senior class, the team returns with a lot of new faces and more than a few veteran players with experience. The squad is by three-year starters at quarterback, running back and linebacker.

Latta wins road opener in Mullins 35-0

Latta wins road opener in Mullins 35-0

MULLINS, S.C. – Latta Vikings football coach Brandon Iseman said his team took a really bad loss against Mullins to end last season. The Vikings had lost four out of the last five games against the Auctioneers. Iesman’s squad starts the new season with a 35-0 shutout on the road at Mullins Saturday night.

CHRISTINE FLOWERS: Forgiving some sinners and castigating others

CHRISTINE FLOWERS: Forgiving some sinners and castigating others

I was watching an old documentary the other day about classic Hollywood stars. Henry Fonda, a man who epitomized the stalwart, decent American, was the narrator, and he walked us through several decades of famous (and sometimes infamous) actors, from Charlie Chaplin to Natalie Wood.

Marion football’s McRae brings strength in numbers

Marion football’s McRae brings strength in numbers

MARION, S.C. – Marion Swamp Foxes junior running back and linebacker Rodrick McRae is taking a strong approach to the game while training during the offseason. Besides adding bulk to his 215-pound frame, “Dino” McRae is putting up weight-plates and numbers ahead of the 2022 season.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert