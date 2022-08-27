Lake View cruises at Mullins 34-14

MULLINS, S.C. – Lake View’s Marvin Gordon rushed for 184 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-14 win at Mullins Friday night.
Teammates Shaheed Dawkins and Jayden Ford each added a rushing touchdown.
Dawkins to a punt return 65-yards for the game’s first touchdown midway through the first quarter to take a 6-0 lead.
Gordon added touchdown runs to end the first quarter and early in the second quarter to give Lake View a 20-0 halftime lead.
Mullins quarterback Sy’Ree Livingtson provided the Auctioneers with a pair of second half touchdowns to put the team on the board for the first time on the season.
Mullins (0-2) travels to Green Sea Floyds on Friday while Lake View improves to 1-1 and will host Hemingway at 7:30 p.m.