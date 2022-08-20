Latta wins road opener in Mullins 35-0

MULLINS, S.C. – Latta Vikings football coach Brandon Iseman said his team took a really bad loss against Mullins to end last season. The Vikings had lost four out of the last five games against the Auctioneers. Iesman’s squad starts the new season with a 35-0 shutout on the road at Mullins Saturday night.

“I’m proud of the kids,” Iseman said. “Our kids came out and fought.”

Junior running back Jamarion Jones and junior quarterback Katrelle Townsend each rushed for two touchdowns to lead the Vikings.

“These guys beat us and they did a really good job that night,” he said. “It’s really stuck with our kids. Our kids have worked for this moment right here. It’s all we’ve worked on. It’s all we’ve talked about. It’s all we’ve prepared for. This is a really emotional win for our kids because this is something that stung and stuck with us last year.”

Iseman said age and experience is the difference for a team with all five returning starters on the offensive line.

“Tonight they are what won the football game,” he said.

The Auctioneers forced a fumble recovery to stall Latta’s opening drive. Townsend saved another turnover for Latta, recovering the football and breaking multiple tackles for a 13-yard touchdown and 7-0 advantage with 1:25 remaining in the first quarter.

Latta recovered a fumble on the ensuing kick-off resulting in a 14-yard touchdown run from Townsend to open the second quarter.

Jones followed up with a four-yard touchdown run with 3:34 remaining until halftime, giving the Vikings a commanding 20-0 lead.

“They’re guys that we’ve constantly looked at and knew they were going to be guys for us,” Iseman said. “We just been waiting for them to step to the plate and do it. They did it tonight and it’s only going to continue to get better.”

Mullins came into the second half with a promising drive highlighted by a 12-yard run from freshman running back Justin Reaves and a 35-yard pass play by quarterback Sy’Ree Livingston to Tyshawnta Davis. Latta’s defense responded forcing a turnover on downs and immediate 50-yard touchdown run from Jones. Justin Stutler powered his way for a four-yard touchdown for the team’s final score midway through fourth quarter.

Sophomore kicker Conley Dailey made four extra-point kicks in his first high school football game.

Mullins Auctioneers coach John Williams said his team needs the experience.

“We got a lot of in-experienced players and it showed tonight,” Williams said. “We’re going to keep working hard and as we keep playing they’ll keep learning.”

Williams said the main message to his team heading into the next game is being more physical.

“We was not physical enough tonight and we weren’t hitting anybody tonight,” he said. “When you got a lot of young people that never played before, it’s like that.”

Mullins (0-1) travels to Lake View on Friday Aug. 26.

Latta (1-0) hits the road to face East Clarendon.