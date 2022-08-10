LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: Children need after school fuel

If your child is involved in after school activities such as athletics, dance, or other clubs or if they come straight home and hit the books, chances are they are hungry when school lets out.

It is important to have healthy snacks ready to give them the fuel they need to finish their day.

Smart snacking may sound like an oxymoron, but it doesn’t have to be.

If your child goes directly from school to their after school activity, make sure that you send snacks with them, so that they have an opportunity to re-fuel before they get started. If there is a break in between school and the timing of their activity, have a plan.

Depending on how much time you have, you may bring a cooler with snacks in your car, you may have time to run home for a healthy snack, or you may even have time for an early supper, but you have to have a plan.

Without a plan you may end up in the drive thru grabbing something quick, but not very nutritious off the bargain menu.

I always suggest that snacks offer a combination of protein and carbohydrate. Fats used should be healthy fats, such as avocado, nuts and nut butters.

It can be as simple as apple slices with peanut butter or if you are home and have access to a microwave or oven, you may get a little fancier with English muffin pizza, using a whole wheat English muffin, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and some turkey pepperoni.

Again, none of this happens routinely without a plan. I am a huge advocate for making a shopping list for the grocery store.

As you are making your list, think not only of foods needed for meals for the week, but also the snacks that you will have available. When you randomly buy foods without a plan, they usually end up just being of lesser nutritional value.

Here are a few of my favorite snacks:

Raw veggies with hummus or guacamole

Fruit with nuts, nut butters or string cheese

Greek yogurt with fruit, nuts or seeds

Whole grain crackers with cheese

Whole wheat toaster waffle with peanut butter

Trail mix with dried fruit and nuts,

Half of a turkey or tuna sandwich,

Fat-free pudding

Deviled or hard boiled eggs

Tortilla chips with salsa or guacamole

This is not an all-inclusive list but it does give you some ideas.

The main objective is that you have a plan that you can follow to keep these snacks readily available. Children involved in athletics and dance are expending a lot of energy, so they need this fuel to help optimize their performance.

Children that are involved in other club activities may have a longer day with mealtimes being stretched out. We want to make sure that we are doing all that we can to keep their fuel tank full.

Water should be one of the main beverages that we offer as it is so important for all the work the body must accomplish.

Gatorade or other sports drinks were designed to be used for people who were expending energy for more than an hour’s duration.

Using any sports drink as a regular beverage is no better than drinking soft drinks. It just lacks the fizz. Milk is another option and 100% juice too, but I would much rather you eat your fruit than drink your fruit.

Today’s children have full schedules of academics, athletics, dance, clubs, music, and other interests.

Keeping them properly fueled from morning until night has an impact on performance and ultimately the success of your child.

School is just starting good. Plan your smart snacks for a healthy school year starting now.

Until next time … Live Healthy!