LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: Is fiber a friend or foe?

I am sure you have heard the “too much of a good thing can be bad” saying.

This is true for fiber. While there are many benefits to including fiber in your meal plan – too much can cause problems.

Fiber is a type of non-digestible carbohydrate found in our diet. Humans lack the enzymes to break down fiber from this food. There are two types of fiber that we generally discuss – soluble and insoluble fiber.

Soluble fiber forms a gel-like mass around food. This can help prevent cholesterol from being absorbed and promotes its exodus out of our bodies. Pectin and beta-glucan are two types of soluble fiber.

Besides lending a helping hand to lowering cholesterol, soluble fibers can help with diarrhea and aid in regulating blood sugar levels too.

Insoluble fibers are the indigestible parts of the plant. This type of fiber adds bulk to our stools and eases elimination. It also can help with satiety – important if you are trying to control weight.

Both types of fiber are important for our guts and a balanced diet should contain a variety of foods that provide us with these different fibers.

Sounds good so far, right?

We have cholesterol lowering, blood sugar controlling, diarrhea stopping, pooping regularly and making us feel full. Sign me up and why would I think that more of this action isn’t better?

When do we get to the too much part? While both types of fiber can help ease constipation, they both also can be a cause of constipation.

One of the key components to avoiding constipation is to hydrate well. Your intestinal walls need to be lubricated to keep things flowing smoothly. Without adequate hydration, the fiber can become a block of waste, slowly trudging through your intestinal track.

We include fiber to add bulk to our stools – or to make them more solid and not like diarrhea.

However, if we over-bulk our stool then it becomes more than what your gut is designed to process. Think poop on steroids – bigger in this case is not always better.

According to the USDA’s dietary guidelines it is recommended that for most women 25-28 grams per day is adequate. For men, that number would be 31-34 grams per day.

Some fiber-rich foods can be gas-producing.

Ideally, you will want to gradually increase the fiber-containing foods in your meal plan and consume adequate fluids. You also want to try and get this fiber from the foods you are eating versus a supplement.

Fiber is found in plant-based foods including grains, fruits and vegetables. The bigger variety you have the more likely you are to meet your nutritional needs.

Soluble fiber can be found in foods such as apples, apricots, barley, beans, berries, figs, oats, pears, plums, prunes, and pumpkins.

You may also see soluble fiber described on an ingredient label as tapioca, psyllium, guar gum, beet fiber, and xanthan gum.

Sometimes we hear foods referred to as “roughage”.

These foods tend to be higher in insoluble fiber and include things like broccoli, cabbage, celery, flaxseed, salad greens and sweet potatoes.

There are several ways that you can add more fiber to your meals.

For breakfast, trade out your grits for some oatmeal with berries or apple bits added to them.

At lunch, try a large green salad with a baked sweet potato on the side.

At supper, include half a plate of vegetables.

For soup lovers, add barley to your vegetable soup.

For snacks, fresh, crunchy veggies with a small amount of hummus dip.

I generally say that fiber is your friend.

Unfortunately, there are a few circumstances where it can become your foe and too much of a good thing really is not that good of a thing.

Strive for a more plant-forward diet that gives you a mixture of both soluble and insoluble fiber and hydrate well – this will keep fiber on your friends list.

Until next time … Live Healthy!