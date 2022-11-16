LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: It's gobble, gobble time

I feel like this year has just sped up since about June. I am not the least prepared for Thanksgiving to be right around the corner, yet here it comes.

You may be one of those people who have had your meal planned out since last year and already have half of it made and in the freezer to pull back out. Regardless of your approach keeping your Thanksgiving Day healthy and safe is what is most important.

We generally eat our Thanksgiving meal as a late lunch. Whether you are an early or late eater remember that there is no magic hour for having this meal. You do however want to make sure you are not skipping other meals that day. When you skip meals it often leads to overeating at a later meal.

Thanksgiving dinner is usually a BIG meal. Eat lighter and leaner throughout the day. We all are indulging a little more on this day, just be smart about your overall eating plan for the day.

When you are gathering with many people, beyond the usual likes and dislikes, there are bound to be some people, yourself included, who need to make sure that their special dietary needs are met. When you are expected to bring a dish, preparing something that you know you can eat is a good idea.

Try substituting healthier ingredients into your dishes. Greek yogurt can be used in place of sour cream. Lower fat milk can be used in place of higher fat dairy products. If you are baking, substituting applesauce or plum puree for some or all of the oil in a recipe will cut down on fat calories.

When you look at your food choices, remember that white meat has slightly less calories than dark meat. Pumpkin pie has fewer calories than pecan pie. A baked sweet potato is going to be lower in calories than sweet potato soufflé. You would rather have the pecan pie or the sweet potato soufflé? Go right ahead, but again plan for those extra calories.

Portion sizes still count on holidays. I have done a couple of presentations recently and the topic of Thanksgiving and portions came up each time. Personally speaking, I like all the side dishes. I will eat a little bit of turkey but prefer all the other goodies. I manage this by having a small taste of everything that I want to taste but not sizable portions of anything.

For most of us this meal is going to reappear for the next few days as we try and use up our leftovers. Remember, there is no need to eat all of it at one time when we are going to nibble off it a few days more. Other tactics that work is to choose a smaller plate to help limit your portion sizes.

Whether you are eating family-style, where the food is passed around the table or if you set your food up buffet style, look to see what’s available before you start loading up your plate. Doing this keeps you from having a plate full of food by the time you get to the end of the line and allows you to choose the foods that you like the most.

Food safety also does not get a holiday break. Sometimes we probably stretch the limits of what is safe when we have larger gatherings. Following proper cooking and holding practices will keep your food safe. Thaw foods properly, cook to the safe temperature (get a thermometer to check) and store it promptly. Hot food should be kept hot and cold food should be kept cold.

Now that you have planned your meal and done all the proper things to keep your food safe, it is time for you to relax and enjoy. Be present with family and friends and avoid the trap of rushing through your meal and not truly experiencing a day of Thanksgiving. While we all may gripe about a lot of things going on in our country and around the world, we are truly a blessed nation.

Take a moment this Thanksgiving to practice a bit of gratitude for the things you have been blessed with – just one more way to keep your holiday healthy and happy.

Until next time…Live Healthy!