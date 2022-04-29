LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: Stroke awareness -- Get the facts

Each May is recognized as Stroke Awareness Month. Strokes can affect people of all ages, sex, or race. Knowing that strokes do not discriminate, it is important for each of us to know as much as we can to prevent or react to one.

In 2020, 1-in-6 deaths from cardiovascular disease was from a stroke. In fact, someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds and every 3.5 minutes, someone dies from stroke. These numbers are staggering.

Strokes can be extremely debilitating health events. They can completely alter lifestyles.

In the United States about 610,000 strokes are first or new strokes while another 185,000 are strokes occurring in people who have already had one.

Looking at these numbers, you can see why it is important to understand what happens when you have a stroke, how to spot signs and symptoms and how to live a healthy lifestyle to reduce your risk of stroke.

A stroke occurs when a blockage stops the flow of blood to the brain or when a blood vessel in or around the brain bursts. About 87% of all strokes are ischemic strokes -- this is where the blood flow to the brain is stopped.

Often, strokes lead to serious, life-altering changes including problems with speaking, memory, awareness and judgement, numbness, paralysis, or weakness especially on one side of the body, difficulty controlling or expressing emotions, and swallowing.

Knowing the signs and symptoms of a stroke are important too.

With a stroke, every minute counts. In fact, in the healthcare field we say, “Time is Brain.” The sooner a patient can receive treatment, the better their chance of preventing death or permanent disability. The most important thing to do if you suspect a stroke is to call 911 immediately. Do not try to drive to the hospital yourself; you are losing time that medical personnel could be delivering life-saving care to your loved one.

The acronym B.E.F.A.S.T. is a simple way to spot a stroke. If you can remember this you may be able to recognize that you or someone around you is experiencing signs of a stroke.

B: Balance – Is there a loss of balance or is the person dizzy? Are they walking differently.

E: Eyes – Can the person see out of both eyes OK? Is there any sudden blurry, double, or loss of vision?

F: Face – Is there some drooping or unevenness to one side of the face? Does the face feel numb? Ask the person to smile to see if it is even.

A: Arms – Does one of the persons arms feel numb? Ask the person to raise both arms and see if one begins to drift down.

S: Speech – If the persons speech hard to understand? Do they seem confused or seem as if they are having trouble understanding you?

T: Time to Call 911 – If any of these warning signs are present, call 911.Let the emergency responders know the time that these symptoms first appeared.

There are some things, such as age, sex, or race that we cannot control but, there are things that we can control to help reduce our risk of having a stroke. Chronic diseases such as hypertension, high cholesterol and diabetes all increase your risk of stroke. Keeping your numbers in line will help reduce your risk of stroke.

Lack of physical activity, obesity and poor diet quality also can be risk factors for developing stroke.

Other factors that play a role include carotid artery disease, peripheral artery disease, atrial fibrillation, sickle cell disease or other heart diseases such as congenital heart disease or cardiomyopathy. If you have been diagnosed with any, talk with your doctor to make sure you are doing all you can to prevent stroke.

The Southeastern United States is called the “stroke belt.” We tend to see a higher incidence of stroke in this part of the country. Risk for strokes can also be linked to alcohol or drug abuse, access to quality health care and even your sleep habits.

Knowing the devastation strokes can render, we want to do things that we can do to help prevent them. Eating a healthy diet can help you to avoid stroke and its complications. Including plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables, limiting intake of foods high in trans and saturated fats, incorporating more fiber in the diet and limiting your salt intake are the mainstays of a healthy diet for stroke prevention.

Maintaining a healthy weight is important because we know that being overweight or obese increases your risk for stroke as well as many other chronic medical problems. We have become a very sedentary society and need to find ways to move more in our daily lives. Our goal for physical activity is to be active for at least 30 minutes on most days of the week.

Finding ways to move more in your everyday activities can help too. Park a little further away at the grocery store. Don’t try to carry all your bags in the house at one time but make multiple trips. Work in your yard. Clean your house. All of these are ways to move more and it all adds up.

If you are a smoker, quitting will lower your risk for stroke. If you need help with quitting, speak with your physician about your options. Finally, limit your alcohol intake. The rule is no more than one drink a day for a woman and two drinks a day for a man.

At Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center, we are proud to be an Advanced Primary Stroke Center accredited through The Joint Commission. Ashley Johnson, BSN, RN, Certification Coordinator shared with me a few upcoming events that you will want to take advantage of.

On May 12, at noon we will be hosting a Lunch and Learn in the Education Classroom. Dr. Cauthen, our ER Medical Director and Ashley will be sharing information on the signs and symptoms of stroke and how to act quickly. To register for this event, visit cprmc.com/event/90 or call 843-339-4563.

On May 21, we will be hosting a Community Stroke Awareness Fair on the front lawn of the hospital. This event is from 9 a.m. to noon.

To register for a FREE lipid panel to check cholesterol levels, visit cprmc.com/StrokeFair. More details can be found on the Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center Facebook page.

Improving your health through your eating habits and exercise habits will help to prevent stroke. Knowing how to identify and respond to stroke symptoms can be the difference in living a full life or suffering debilitating consequences. Remember, time is brain when it comes to a stroke. For more information on Stroke Awareness visit www.strokeassociation.org.

Until next time … live healthy.