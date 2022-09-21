LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: Taking the mystery out of scientific news

Very frequently, someone will ask me a question about something they either read online, saw on TV, or heard from someone else.

On most of these occasions the information the person has or their interpretation of it might be a bit off. We are constantly bombarded with information and it is hard to understand everything that we read or hear.

Today, I am going to help you understand what some of the research words mean and some ways to help you separate fact from fiction.

The first thing to understand is that sensationalism sells. If you are online, think about how many times you click on an article that has some wild headline over a more sedate one.

We are like cats attracted to shiny things. We go for what grabs our attention first.

Headlines and TV promos are designed to get a quick grab of your attention and reel you in to reading or watching.

Take my title for example. Instead of using what I did, I easily could have said something a little more sensationalized such as 100 Years of Science Mystery – Solved!!

Maybe that headline would make you read it more than mine, but the intent is all wrong. I want you to read my article to get a better understanding of what you are reading in the medical reports. I do not want you to have a sense that it is all bad news or unbelievable.

Most mainstream articles are reporting on findings from one study. Most of these articles should have a caveat in them that warns the reader that this is only one study, and more research must be done. True research is based on several trials — it is never a one and done type scenario.

What is your source of information?

There is a big difference between a tabloid article and a syndicated newspaper.

Likewise, I can run Kim’s YouTube channel, or you can watch a well-researched documentary. Does the person writing the article have a background that makes them better at sharing this information? For example, do they have a science or medical/healthcare background?

Look at the writer’s source of information.

Did it come from a peer-reviewed journal or was it a popular magazine or trade magazine? As with any health claim, be aware of any too good to be true statements or exaggerated claims. I am always skeptical when I read about treatments that “cure”, “boost” or use words like “revolutionary” and “breakthrough.” These words always give me cause to dig a little deeper.

Turning to look at understanding some of the science behind the research, we are going to keep it simple and discuss first the difference between correlation and causation and then we will turn to clinical studies versus observational studies.

Let us be clear correlation does not imply causation. Causation means that one thing causes another. For example, we can say that action A causes outcome B. Correlation, on the other hand, shows a link or relationship between two things that happen. In this instance, action A relates to outcome B

If we look at something like popsicle consumption and drowning incidence, we may find a correlation that as popsicle eating goes up, so do drownings. So, does eating popsicles cause people to drown?

Ummm, no.

There are too many other variables at play here. It could be that we eat more popsicles when it is warm out and we also have more water activities when it is warm, but one does not cause the other.

Correlation can help us predict what might happen but in no way implies cause and effect. The truth is it is easy for us humans to find patterns even when they do not exist (hello conspiracy theories). We like things to be neat and tied up – that is how our minds work. Unfortunately, many of the articles published today weigh a little too heavily on the side of trying to show causation when in fact they should be showing correlation.

The way we get to these causation/correlation stats is through studies. For the most part they fall into two broad categories – observation studies or clinical trials. The gold standard for research is randomized controlled clinical trials. These studies are designed to answer a specific question about a particular treatment, strategy, or technique.

Observational studies, on the other hand, are easier to complete and often less expensive to conduct. These studies, when well designed, can be a valuable tool in looking for associations (correlations) when it is not possible to do randomized control trials. These studies are often the first types of studies reported. When these are published, they should conclude that further research is needed.

When you are reading through news reports or watching videos pay attention to the type of studies they are discussing. This will help you identify if they are truly talking about causation versus correlation. Also pay attention to if it is peer reviewed. I can do a study and publish it without peer review but that means it did not go through scientific questioning to weed out the variables that sometimes muddy the waters.

I could also work for a company that is selling the latest and greatest treatment modality and that could bias my work. Maybe I own a specialty clinic and I am trying to drive business in my direction – I am probably going to try and “sell” you on my ideas. These types of situations should raise red flags.

The misinformation highway is full of twists and turns. It is important to use critical thinking skills when reviewing health information to determine what it is truly telling you. Here at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center and Carolina Pines Medical Group, we strive to bring you the most current and up to date health information and want to partner with you in your healthcare decision making.

Until next time…live healthy.