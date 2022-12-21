LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: The 12 days of Christmas -- dietitian style

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — We are less than 10 days from Christmas as I write this. Once again, I am not prepared.

Oddly enough I am more caught up on gifts and less caught up on everything else. Usually, it goes the other way.

Back in the Byerly Hospital Days, I wrote my first Twelve Days of Christmas – Dietitian Style. I have updated it each year since.

This year, I’ve updated it once again. The message may be as much for myself as it is for you.

On the first day of Christmas my dietitian gave to me 1 day.

In our hectic lives we often look so far ahead that we neglect to see what is right in front of us. We are so busy planning for tomorrow that we forget to live for today.

Take time to live in the present. Take life one day at a time and milk every bit of goodness out of each and every one of them.

On the second day of Christmas my dietitian gave to me 2 goals. I never change this one. Two goals at a time is my max. It is much better (and easier) to accomplish changing a few things at a time versus many. Pick two things and get good at them before you move on to the rest. You measure your progress against yourself and remember no matter how slow – celebrate each win.

On the third day of Christmas my dietitian gave to me 3 French hens. I’m not changing this one either. For 2022 the Mediterranean Diet ranked at the top of the list for “best” diets. There are numerous benefits to be gained from following this diet.

We know that following this type of lifestyle helps improve fertility, depression, diabetes, heart disease and a host of other medical complaints. This is not just a diet but a lifestyle too. It is plant forward (not vegetarian), includes social time and physical activity. Embracing this lifestyle is just plain good for you.

On the fourth day of Christmas my dietitian gave to me 4 words of wisdom for a healthy year – live more, stress less. We continue to see the impact of mental health on our daily lives.

Did the pandemic make it worse or just bring it more to light? Mental illness still carries a huge stigma in this country.

The pressure that we put on ourselves can be daunting and seem insurmountable at times. I’m not saying that we won’t have stress, but just keep in mind that this stress can become a beast and lead to extreme overwhelm. Focus on the things you can change and don’t unpack and live in the things you cannot.

On the fifth day of Christmas my dietitian gave to me 5 days of exercise. We are still recommending exercise on a regular basis. Strive for 150 minutes per week. This is the equivalent of 5 days of 30-minute exercise periods. Even breaking it down into three 10-minute sessions works. I suggest moving your body for 10-15 minutes after every meal.

On the sixth day of Christmas my dietitian gave to me 6 letters that spell G-I-G-G-L-E. We really need to learn to laugh more. Laughter does so many good things for us. We need to be able to laugh every day. Laughter is the best medicine.

On the seventh day of Christmas my dietitian gave to me 7 swans a swimming (I have no swans but I do have a number of rubber ducks in my office). This is just a reminder that exercise comes in many forms and there is no one right one to do. The best exercise is the one you will do.

On the eighth day of Christmas my dietitian gave to me 8 days in a week to accomplish all the things! I put this one down every year because we are always saying, “I just need one more day in the week.” Obviously, I cannot do this, but would you make your days more meaningful if you had an extra one? I throw this out every year as a reminder that we all get the same 24 hours in a day. What are you doing with yours?

On the ninth day of Christmas my dietitian gave to me 9 letters that spell G-R-A-T-I-T-U-D-E. Gratitude turns what we have into enough. When things do not seem to be going your way – pause and take a deep breath. There is still so much to be thankful for.

On the 10th day of Christmas my dietitian gave to me 10 special letters: R-E-S-I-L-I-E-N-C-E. Resilience is the act of getting back up in the face of each defeat. These past few years have been rough! I think what many people have found is that internal toughness that allows us to continue to show up every day. I hope that your resilience continues to grow.

On the 11th day of Christmas my dietitian gave to me 11 letters that make up a very strong statement – NEVER GIVE UP! If you have never heard one of the greatest speeches given by a coach, I encourage you to look up Jim Valvano’s speech given during the 1993 ESPY Awards while terminally ill with cancer. This touches on so many things that I have already talked about in the previous days.

On the 12th day of Christmas my dietitian gave to me 12 best wishes for good health for each month of the New Year. Remember it is more about being present than the presents. I hope your holidays are filled with all the joy your heart can hold.

Until next time … Live Healthy and Merry Christmas!