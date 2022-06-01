LIVING HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: Protect your skin during the summer

Summer is quickly approaching as high school, and college/universities are finishing for the year.

Which leads to a lot more time out in the sun for most people as they head to the beach, have summer cookouts, do yard work or even join summer leagues.

Of course, when everyone starts spending more time in the sun the first thing that comes to mind is sunburns!

I think that I would be safe in saying that everyone has experienced a sunburn at the beginning of summer at some point in their life. I know that I sure have! There is one valuable resource out there to help with that, yet many people forget to put it on or say, “they don’t need it,” can you guess what this is? Yes, sunscreen!

So, what is the real danger of being out in the sun without any protection? Well, to start too much time in the sun can result in skin injury, such as a sunburn. Some of you are thinking, is sunburn really considered an injury to the skin.

By definition, a sunburn is a sudden injury in which the skin becomes damaged from ultraviolet light exposure. If ultraviolet light exposure is excessive, then it could lead to long-term skin damage. It is important for everyone to take proper precautions to protect themselves, especially those under 20 years old due to that being the prime age range that skin injury is most found in.

Now let us get into the nitty gritty of the basics of skin protection.

Sunscreen first and foremost is a particularly valuable resource to protect your skin, not only in the moment but for your entire life.

The most often recommended SPF is 30+ applied 15 mins prior to going outside and reapplying every couple of hours and/or after swimming.

For swimming and excessive sweating activities you should consider using a sunscreen that is sweat resistant. Do not forget about sunscreen for those easy-to-forget areas such as your ear and lips. Using a Chapstick with SPF 30+ in it will help make it easy to remember to protect your lips! Rash guards or other clothing with SPF 40+ in it are effortless ways to protect your skin. Taking a break from the sun using an umbrella, in a shaded area, or stepping inside can help protect your skin from the sun.

Other ways to protect your skin from the sun include but are not limited to staying hydrated – your skin can dehydrate too and oftentimes fast in continuous lengthy exposure to the sun!

Wear sunglasses with UV protection. Your eyes need protection too. Wear large-brim hats.

After care is another big component!

Use either aloe vera or lotion after you get out of the sun, even if you do not have a sunburn. Hydrated skin is healthy skin!

Now let us get into why it is so important to protect your skin.

Several types of skin problems can be caused by exposure to sun, which is often excessive and long-term.

These conditions are often one of three categories including non-cancerous, pre-cancerous, and cancerous. The most common non-cancerous skin condition is photoaging. Signs of photoaging include skin color changes, premature wrinkles, and loose, irregular skin.

One of the pre-cancerous skin conditions that is often considered to be actinic keratosis, which appears as rough, scaly skin spots that later turn into skin cancer.

Then the last category is skin cancer. Three of the more commonly known skin cancers are basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and malignant melanoma.

Skin cancer is something that no one ever wants to even think about, but if you allow yourself to have long-time exposure to ultraviolet light from the sun you are putting yourself at risk for any of these skin conditions from any of the three categories (non-cancerous, pre-cancerous, and cancerous).

With the use of any or all of the recommended sun protection methods you can lessen your risk of skin cancer or any other skin condition. Plus, it could save you from getting a sunburn and that is always a plus!