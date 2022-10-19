Malloy to speak at Morris College Honors Convocation (copy)

SUMTER, S.C. — State Senator Gerald Malloy will deliver the keynote address when Morris College holds its annual Honors Convocation at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Neal Jones Auditorium.

The Honors Convocation is an event that recognizes and celebrates high-achieving scholars, including those who have earned placement on the President’s and Dean’s lists. These students have earned a minimum 3.0 grade point average during the 2021 fall semester.

“We are delighted to recognize the hard work of our students and their commitment to academic excellence,” Morris College President Leroy Staggers said. “These students deserve our best effort to showcase their talent and encourage them to keep intellectual discourse in the forefront of their pursuit to be among the future generation of global leaders. They are on a trajectory for distinctive careers across various disciplines.”

Staggers also is pleased to have Malloy play a major role in the recognition of the best and brightest at Morris College. Mallory will no doubt provide a message that will inspire students to soar and reach their full potential, Staggers said.

“We appreciate Senator Malloy for his willingness to be part of this special occasion at Morris College,” Staggers said. “He is a role model of exceptional success that resonates with our students.”

Malloy has been a member of the South Carolina legislative body since 2002 and represents the 29th District that consists of Chesterfield, Darlington, Lee and Marlboro counties. He was the principal sponsor of Senate Bill 446, which subsequently became the South Carolina Indigent Defense Act of 2007.

He is a member the Senate Judiciary Committee and chairs the Senate Task Force on Criminal Justice. He is also a member of the Joint Task Force on Criminal Domestic Violence.

A lawyer by training, Malloy is graduate of the University of South Carolina, where he also earned his law degree.