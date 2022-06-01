Marco Rural Water Company donates $4,000 to Distinguished Gentlemen Initiative

MULLINS, S.C. -- MarCo Rural Water Company board members made a donation of $4,000 to the Distinguished Gentlemen Initiative organized by Palmetto Middle School Teacher of the Year Eric Troy.

MarCo Rural Water general manager Robin Winkeler made the presentation to the program that serves middle school students with advisers in an effort to support through academic and social interventions for at-risk male youth.

Students attend weekly workshops that include tutoring, leadership seminars and teamwork-building activities after school.

Winkeler said the donations to charitable organizations are something the board has done for nearly 10 years to help the community.

"Any business, group, or person that invests in the youth with their time, skills, services, goods or their money is really serious about being the change they would like to see in the world,” Troy said “The Distinguished Gentlemen Initiative is all about making an immediate impact in the lives of our youth and we are so grateful for all of our many supporters, including Marco Rural Water Company with this very generous donation.”

Troy thanked Marco board member John Nichols for his support along with Robin Winkler and board president Tommy Larrimore for recognizing their efforts and joining in their movement to provide opportunities for participants.

“We are very excited about the direction DG is moving in and anticipate very big endeavors in the future,” he said. “Marion County is special because we take care of each other, we go the extra mile for our neighbors. The Distinguished Gentlemen Initiative of Palmetto Middle School is here to serve our community. We are always ready to be of service in any way that we can and want to be involved.”

Troy said he welcomes anyone interested in helping DG in anyway and willing to work on community service projects.

