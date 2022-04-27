Marion artist brings new vibe in town through painting workshop

MARION, S.C. – New York native Patricia Lytch attended the School of Visual Arts in Manhattan before moving to Marion 30 years ago. She is now using those skills to launch her very own Paint & Vibe Workshop in the area to share that love and creativity with the public.

Lytch held an event at the A.C. Robinson Resource Center in Marion with a group of more than a dozen people to paint and also get a glimpse of her work.

“This is helping me to come out and let people view my artwork and I’m just happy to give people something to do,” she said. “We want them to experience the vibes and enjoy the music and enjoy relaxing. I want them paint freely and use whatever colors that speak to them.”

Lytch said she specializes in still life and landscaping acrylic painting, swiping and pouring mediums.

One of the participants Joyce Fling said she was happy to help Lytch with her event.

“We’re good friends from Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church,” Fling said. “I’m happy to assist her with it and she had close to about 25 people.”

Lytch said her love for art has sparked more interest in finding a space to be creative and display her work.

“They’re helping me to come out and show my artwork,” she said. “I just wanted everybody to have a relaxing, calm experience. I’ve placed images already on the canvas so people wouldn’t have to try and figure out what to do.”

Lytch said she wants to get more of the community to participate in the future.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.